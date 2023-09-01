G20 summit: Delhi Police commandos prepare 'helicopter slithering' exercise for emergency

Ahead of the G20 summit, the Delhi Police has been taking stock of all of the security arrangements along with the paramilitary and other security agencies. As a part of it, the Delhi Police has also been performing “helicopter slithering” exercises to make the commandos prepared for any emergency situation.

PTI reported about the exercise while sharing the visuals of the training and stated that the preparations for helicopter slithering are underway. The objective of the exercise is to be prepared for any potential emergency evacuation during the G20 summit , which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

VIDEO | Delhi Police commandoes prepare for 'helicopter slithering' ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9-10.The exercise is aimed at readying the commandos for any potential evacuation during disasters or any terrorist… pic.twitter.com/5ceELyycvu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023

Along with that, ANI shared the complete training exercise that is been conducted with the second batch of Delhi Police trainee commandos. The drill is to keep the commandos ready for any emergency situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit, Helicopter Slithering Exercise is underway at the Police Academy by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/pMug0NECHq — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

In addition to that, while speaking to ANI regarding the preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, the PRO of Delhi Police, Suman Nalwa explained about the security arrangements that have been made for the event to be conducted in a convenient manner.

She said, “Delhi Police is prepared to stop not only the terrorist threat but also any possible protests. Our logistics van, Vikrant will be carrying all the equipment to deal with any law and order situation. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors.” She added, “All the security situations are very tight and we are going to conduct this global event successfully.”

Reportedly, the security arrangements include Delhi Police, Indian Air Force and Central Paramilitary Forces. Delhi Police will be the nodal agency for security arrangements for the G20 summit, and will also be supported by paramilitary forces with manpower. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide VIP security during the two-day long event.