G20 summit Delhi: Lifesize langur cutouts placed by civic authorities to scare away monkeys

For the G20 summit, the NDMC along with the Forest Department of Delhi government have taken measures to prevent any mismanagement that monkeys could cause on September 9-10.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 11:04:54 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Lifesize cutouts of langurs at several places and a group of 30-40 men who can mimic sound of the distinctive black faced simian will be used by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to keep monkeys away in the capital city as it hosts the G20 summit.

The NDMC along with the Forest Department of Delhi government have taken measures to prevent any mismanagement that monkeys could cause on September 9-10, when the G20 summit will be held.
The numbers of monkeys have increased across the city, including in New Delhi areas (Lutyens' Delhi), due to their uncontrolled population. The incidents of monkeys attacking and biting people are often heard in the city.
A government official said, "All the important sites, including the main venue of the Summit, hotels where foreign dignitaries and delegates would be staying are being covered to ensure the monkey hordes are not visible there during the event."
The vice chairman of NDMC, Satish Upadhyay stated that 30-40 trained persons will be stationed to scare away the monkeys. 
Upadhyay further said that the trained persons are registered with the civic authority and they have been recruited as they are effective in scaring away monkeys by making sounds of langur. These trained individuals would be deployed one each at hotels where delegates would stay, as well as in places where monkey sightings are reported, he added.
According to an official, the monkeys have damaged plants and flowers that were part of horticulture landscaping for the summit. He added that in order to put a stop to any more damage, more than a dozen cutouts of langur were placed strategically in parts of New Delhi, Sardar Patel Marg, that are heavily infested with monkeys, as per PTI.
In order to keep monkeys away, arrangements are being made to put fruits and vegetables at specific locations on the outskirts of the city, so that they do not enter human settlements in pursuit of food.
According to wildlife expert Faiyaz Khudsar, monkeys are scared of langurs maybe due to their bigger size. But, a more practical rationale is that a langur is trained to frighten away the monkeys, he stated.
There have been various reasons for the city witnessing monkey peril since years, ranging from using langur to frighten them to sterilisation, no means have worked out, experts said.
