Ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi, it has turned out that the national capital does not have enough space to accommodate VVIP aircraft that are about to arrive for the summit in September. About 50 aircraft are expected to land at the Delhi airport while the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the IAF base in Palam jointly have a capacity to accommodate 40 aircraft only.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is exploring other possible options to direct the rest of the aircraft. The government is considering airports in cities like Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow and Indore to park the VVIP aircraft.

As per the Indian Express report, in a recent coordination meeting chaired by the chief of protocol from MEA, it was discussed that 50 VVIP aircraft are set to land and 13 heads of state or delegates are expected to come in commercial flights for the G20 Summit . Special details about the aircraft, including their features, date, time and other information will be shared later. The special aircraft will be parked in Bay-1 and Bay-3 at IGI Airport, which is very close to the ceremonial lounge itself.

The coordination meeting was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indian Air Force (IAF), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

During the discussion, a suggestion to close one of the runways of Indira Gandhi International Airport was made. The runway will be used as a parking space. However, the representatives of the airport said that all runways need to be open for landings during the summit. Meanwhile, after considering multiple options, the four cities of Amritsar, Indore, Jaipur and Lucknow airports have been shortlisted to accommodate VVIP aircraft, the report added.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry has been in discussions with all stakeholders to relocate the grounded aircraft from Delhi to other nearby airports. In order to accommodate the VVIP aircraft, the civil aviation ministry has been addressing the parking concerns at the Delhi airport. Approximately 70 to 80 aircraft are currently parked at the Delhi airport due to various reasons, including engine replacements, and technical issues among others, news agency ANI reported.

The G20 Summit is going to be held on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre (previously Pragati Maidan) in Delhi.