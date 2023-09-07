G20 Summit: From Cabinet meet to bilateral talks — PM Modi's packed schedule ahead of 2-day event

2 Min Read
Ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule. He is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday in Jakarta before returning home the same evening. The next day he has key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries.
On September 6, Modi participated in the meeting of council of ministers and Cabinet. He had back-to-back meetings before leaving for Jakarta in the evening.
Modi reached Jakarta around 3 am (IST) on September 7 after spending around seven hours in the flight.
He left for the venue of ASEAN-India summit at 7 am (IST) and participated in the meeting. At 8:45am (IST), the PM took part in the East Asia Summit.
Immediately after the meeting, he will emplane for Delhi at 11:45am IST and land around 6:45 pm (IST) on Thursday.
On September 8, Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.
The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi releases new blog post — 'Ensuring every voice is heard'
Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Manipur violence: Protesters defy curfew, over 40 injured in police crackdown
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Till there is discrimination...: What RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on reservation
Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read