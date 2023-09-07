G20 Summit: From Cabinet meet to bilateral talks — PM Modi's packed schedule ahead of 2-day event

Ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule. He is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday in Jakarta before returning home the same evening. The next day he has key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries.

On September 6, Modi participated in the meeting of council of ministers and Cabinet. He had back-to-back meetings before leaving for Jakarta in the evening.

Modi reached Jakarta around 3 am (IST) on September 7 after spending around seven hours in the flight.

He left for the venue of ASEAN-India summit at 7 am (IST) and participated in the meeting. At 8:45am (IST), the PM took part in the East Asia Summit.

Immediately after the meeting, he will emplane for Delhi at 11:45am IST and land around 6:45 pm (IST) on Thursday.

On September 8, Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

With inputs from PTI