G20 Summit | 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' — Musical extravaganza to showcase India's rich musical heritage 

Celebrating the rich tapestry of the country’s musical heritage, an ensemble of virtuoso instrumentalists representing various styles of classical and contemporary music will perform for world leaders attending the G20 Summit. The performance, titled "Bharat Vadya Darshanam" — Musical Journey of India will be featured during the ceremonial dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honor of G20 leaders on September 9.

Organised by the "Gaandharva Aatodyam" group and conceptualised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, this musical presentation will include a wide array of Indian classical musical instruments such as santoor, saranagi, jal tarang, and shehnai, among others. According to an official brochure of the programme, it promises to offer a harmonious journey through India's musical traditions, encompassing Hindustani, Carnatic, folk, and contemporary styles.

The ensemble is a "unique and groundbreaking musical presentation, a harmonious journey of Bharat through music...This journey will take us through all parts of India through their representative music. Our co-traveller will be the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' with an ensemble of 78 traditional instrumentalists from all over the country," the official brochure reads.

"This pioneering programme celebrates the rich tapestry of Bharat’s musical heritage, bringing together virtuoso instrumentalists who infuse their unique styles into a mesmerising symphony of sounds. With this innovative blend, the ensemble not only showcases the cultural depth of India but also creates an auditory experience that transcends regional boundaries ," it said.

The ensemble comprises 78 traditional instrumentalists from all corners of India, showcasing the nation's rich musical tapestry. The program will commence with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), transition to Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), and conclude with scores in Druta Laya (fast tempo), the officials said.

This unique ensemble includes 34 Hindustani musical instruments, 18 Carnatic musical instruments, and 26 folk musical instruments, reflecting India's cultural diversity. Among the 78 artists, there are 11 children, 13 women, six differently-abled (divyang) artists, 26 young men, and 22 professionals.

"We will immerse in some of the most ancient Vedic musical instruments, tribal instruments, folk instruments alongside classical musical instruments creating a beautiful soundscape. The participating musicians too are hailing from different regions of India, playing an array of traditional instruments in their traditional attire," the brochure reads

The musicians will perform in traditional attire that represents their respective regions, creating a captivating soundscape that blends Vedic, tribal, folk, and classical musical elements.

This first-of-its-kind initiative ensemble exemplifies the power of music in celebrating the country’s diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner, the officials said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. The ceremonial dinner for the heads of states and other top leaders will also be hosted at Bharat Mandapam.