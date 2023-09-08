G20 Summit: Army medical teams brought in as AIIMS, Safdarjung and other govt hospitals put on disaster alert

For the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, the Indian Army has taken proactive measures to ensure the utmost readiness of its medical teams. These measures involve the strategic deployment of Quick Reaction Medical Teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, across four prominent hospitals in the capital: AIIMS , Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

These highly equipped teams have received invaluable reinforcement from specialist Corps of Engineers teams, adept at addressing an extensive array of potential scenarios. Additionally, the Army Research and Referral Hospital has been placed on standby, further augmenting the response capability.

ANI reports that the medical teams, stationed at AIIMS Trauma Centre and other hospitals, have undergone specialised training to proficiently handle Chemical, Biological, Radiation, and Nuclear (CBRN) disasters. Commencing on September 4th, this rigorous training regimen involves a dedicated team of 25 Army doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre, comprising both seasoned professionals and junior practitioners.

An official from AIIMS Trauma Centre stated, "We have a team of 25 Army doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre that includes senior as well as junior doctors," as reported by ANI.

These hospitals remain on high alert to effectively manage any potential medical emergencies that may arise during the G-20 Summit . It is noteworthy that this heightened state of readiness will not disrupt regular medical services, including outpatient departments (OPDs) and patient care, ensuring seamless healthcare provision.

To ensure a comprehensive response plan, standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been established within the hospitals, including the management of chemical disasters and other contingencies.

Efforts to bolster medical support

Furthermore, in preparation for the G-20 Summit, significant efforts have been made to bolster medical support, with 80 teams of medical personnel, 130 ambulances, and advanced life support teams designated to accompany VVIP convoys, reported ANI.

The summit, scheduled from September 9 to 10, will take place at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and is expected to host more than 30 heads of state, high-ranking European Union officials, invited guest countries, and leaders of 14 international organizations.

Further for prepardness five government hospitals and three private hospitals have been placed on high alert to manage any contingencies. A state-of-the-art medical emergency facility with ICU services has also been established within the Bharat Mandapam premises. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and AIIMS have been reinforced to handle any potential medical demands. Furthermore, other government and private hospitals have received directives to make necessary arrangements for possible emergencies.