CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsG20 Summit: All you need to know about 27 foot tall statue installed at Bharat Mandapam venue

G20 Summit: All you need to know about 27-foot-tall statue installed at Bharat Mandapam venue

The statue has been created at a cost of around Rs 10-12 crore by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai, Tamil Nadu.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 4:59:57 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
G20 Summit: All you need to know about 27-foot-tall statue installed at Bharat Mandapam venue
A 27-foot-tall Nataraja statue has been installed in front of Bharat Mandapam, the G20 Summit venue in Delhi, to welcome world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called this magnificent statue a “testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions”.
“The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 Summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions,” PM Modi tweeted.
The magnificent Nataraja statue has been installed in front of the Bharat Mandapam at the ITPO Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, where the G20 summit will be taking place on September 9 and 10.
Reportedly, the huge statue weighs around 18 tonnes and is made up of “Ashtadhatu” or eight metals. The Ashtadhatu comprises 87 percent of Copper, 10 percent of Zinc, 3 percent of Lead and traces of Tin, Silver, Gold and Mercury along with Iron.
The statue has been created at a cost of around Rs 10-12 crore by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai, Tamil Nadu. It took him and his team nearly 7 months to complete the structure. As reported by the Indira Gandhi National Centre of the Arts (IGNCA), Radhakrishnan used the traditional way of wax casting process following cannons and measurements to create the statue. The process has been mentioned in the Hindu text, Shilpa Shastra, which elaborates on the making of Nataraja since the 9th Century AD.
The Nataraja sculpture is a representation of Lord Shiva that symbolises immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance. This representation of Lord Shiva explains the blend of philosophy, art, craft and science. This statue of Nataraja, an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power, is going to be an attraction at the G20 Summit 2023, according to IGNCA.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

explainersG20g20 summitg20 summit modiPM Modipragati maidan

Recommended Articles

View All
Delhi G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi shares pics of Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi shares pics of Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam

Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Watch | Devotees flock to ISKCON Bengaluru on Day 1 as Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin

Watch | Devotees flock to ISKCON Bengaluru on Day 1 as Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India, Bharat and Hindustan: What's in a name?

India, Bharat and Hindustan: What's in a name?

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India to Bharat LIVE Updates: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of orchestrating name change distraction

India to Bharat LIVE Updates: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of orchestrating name change distraction

Sept 5, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X