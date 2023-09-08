G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Joe Biden leaves for Delhi, likely to discuss GE jet engines deal with PM Modi

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Summit| Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi; WATCH
Argentina President Alberto Fernández arrived in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Do not Spread rumors! Delhi Police's fact check ahead of Summit
"Some social media handles are wrongly projecting videos of Chehlum procession, as communal protest before G-20 Summit. The Chehlum procession is traditional one and carried out with due permissions from the law enforcing agencies. Please do not Spread rumors," the Delhi Police tweeted.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates | Full schedule for today
> 2:30 pm: Ministry of External Affairs' Pre-Summit press conference
> 5 pm: Bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
> 6:15 pm: UN Secretary General Press Conference in New Delhi
> 7:45 pm: PM Modi-Biden bilateral
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to have three bilateral meetings this evening; Details below
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three bilateral meetings on Friday evening, including one with President Joe Biden. Click here for details
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda among the invitees
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner, sources told news agency ANI.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Which metro stations are closed? Which routes to take? CHECK DETAILS HERE
Passengers are requested to make maximum use of Metro services and in case of road journey they are advised to take following routes. Metro rail service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10. CHECK DETAILS HERE
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Spanish President Pedro Sánchez tests COVID positive, say reports
Spanish President Pedro Sánchez has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He is likely to skip the Delhi G20 summit, while a minister might represent the country during the summit, WION reported.
Delhi metro timings during G20: Check details here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said this week that services will start from 4:00 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days — from September 8 to 10. The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6:00 am. After 6:00 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all the lines.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: World leaders all set to arrive in Delhi today | Who will reach when?
World leaders would be arriving in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on Friday. Here's a look at what time who would be arriving:
> US President Joe Biden will land around at 6.55 pm (tentative).
> UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm
> Bangaladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MOS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm
> Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive at 2.15 pmand will be received by MoS Choubey
> Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is likley to be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am
> China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm
> UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.
> Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
> The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
> French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Biden and Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear, says White House
The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan was quoted by Reuters as saying on Thursday. Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric (GE.N) announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates | Who’s in and who’s out: Here is the list of attendees in New Delhi
Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will start a summit in India's capital on Saturday to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems amid a deep geopolitical divide over the war in Ukraine that threatens any progress.
US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to attend the summit in India this weekend.
Read here to find out who else will be attending and who has decided to skip
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE | Spanish President Pedro Sánchez tests positive for COVID, Spain to be represented by minister
The Spanish President will be skipping the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Spain will be represented b a minister
G20 Summit LIVE Updates | Here Is Your Guide To Traffic Restrictions In Delhi Till September 10
Delhi is gearing up for heightened security measures between the 8th and 10th of September for the G20 Leaders Summit. It's essential to be aware that extensive traffic restrictions will be in effect during this period, primarily due to the movement of foreign dignitaries between the airport to their five-star hotels, and the G20 venue.
Click here for an overview of the traffic restrictions you should be mindful of this week:
G20 Summit LIVE Updates | Joe Biden tests negative for COVID for fourth time, leaves for India
US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 for the fourth time. The US First Lady Jill Biden too tested negative for the contagion.
Biden has departed for New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 Summit.
Here, he is also set to host bilateral talks with PM Modi.
