G20 Summit Live Updates: Abstentions earlier too, says Jaishankar on Xi, Putin skipping the event

G20 Summit Live: On the Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending the Summit, EAM Dr S Jaishankar tells ANI
"...I think, at different points of time in G20 there have been some Presidents or PMs who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to come themselves. But that country and its position is reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion...I think everybody is coming with a great deal of seriousness..."
G20 Summit Live: 3,254 posters removed, waste-to-art sculptures installed at public places
Artistic sculptures made of scrap material have been installed at eight locations and 3,254 posters have been removed as part of the beautification drive being undertaken by the city's municipal corporation ahead of the G20 Summit. The MCD has also put up new murals on public walls depicting the cultural heritage of India, and the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. The civic body has undertaken a range of initiatives to ensure the success of the G20 Summit and to showcase the city's commitment to hosting such a significant gathering, officials said.
G20 Summit Live: Bespoke silverware with Indian culture-inspired motifs for VVIP guests
Heads of State and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit will be served grand meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India, a Jaipur-based metalware firm has said. Iris Jaipur on Tuesday held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware that will be used by foreign guests while staying at hotels and for lavish dinners and luncheons, which will be hosted for them. Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, Laksh Pabuwal of the silverware firm told PTI. About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made on the occasion of the G20 Summit, he said.
G20 Summit Live | Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Delhi on Tuesday.
G20 Summit Live | Delhi govt issues gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed
The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit. According to the gazette notification issued on Monday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10. "Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023," it read.
G20 Summit Live | Delhi govt asks Education department employees to be on standby
The Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event. The G20 Leaders Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. "...public holiday (has been declared) in Delhi-NCR... (from) September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami," the government said in a circular.
G20 Summit LIVE | If China wants to play the role of 'spoiler', that option is available, says White House
It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a top US official has said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it. US National Security Advisor Sullivan was responding to a question at a White House news conference on Tuesday on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit. "As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit - really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them, he said. What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, on debt relief, on technology and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries, Sullivan said.
