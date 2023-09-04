G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Gates of around 40 metro stations to remain closed | Check list here

G20 LIVE Updates| Tourist Smart Cards available from today
Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from Septemebr 4, to facilitate G-20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi.
Tourist Smart Cards are also available at all Metro stations (Except Airport Express Line) across the network. It will be available in two categories- One-Day Validity cards will be available for Rs 200 and Three-Day Validity cards will be available for Rs 500.
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Special menu at Delhi hotels, — 'We will be offering global cuisine'
Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi is all set to host the delegates coming for the G20 event. The hotel will be offering a wide range of cuisines to its global guests. From Ayurvedic food in breakfast to global cuisines made of local ingredients to regional food, the list includes the best of food choices for foreign delegates.
Speaking about the menu, hotel's head chef Devinder Kumar told news agency PTI, "A wonderful spread is being offered in food. Special menu has been curated for our guests. We will be offering global cuisine made of local ingredients using absolutely authentic recipes."
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Gates of around 40 metro stations to remain closed; Check list here
A few gates of Dwarka Sector 21, Janpath, Supreme Court, Moti Bagh, Munirka, RK Puram, ITO, Chirag Delhi, Palam, and other states will remain closed from September 8 to 10.
G20 Summit LIVE updates: India awaiting written confirmation on Xi Jinping's participation
According to recent media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi are not likely to attend the G20 Summit. India is awaiting a written confirmation from China on President Xi's participation in the G20 Leaders Summit, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary for G20, said on Friday. The summit will take place between September 9 and 10 in Delhi.