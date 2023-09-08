G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Guest List | Who will arrive in India when; Details here

World leaders have started arriving in New Delhi, India as the country is just hours away from hosting the G20 (Group of 20) Leaders' Summit 2023 this weekend. While US President Joe Biden is likely to reach Delhi around 7 pm on Friday, Argentina President Alberto Fernández landed in the national capital early in the morning. Here's the full of list G20 guests and the tentative time at which are expected to land in India:

> 6:20 am:

Argentina President Alberto Fernández

> 8:50 am: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

> 11:45 am: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa

> 12:30 pm: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

> 1:40 pm: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

> 2:15 pm: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

> 4:50 pm: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Sau

> 5:10 pm: South Korean President Suk Yeol Yoon

> 5:45 pm: Egypt President Abdel Fattah

> 6:15 pm: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

> 6:55 pm: US President Joe Biden

> 7:45 pm: Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China

> 8 pm: UAE President Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

> 8:15 pm: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

> 8:45 pm: Brazil President Lula Da Silva

> 9:15 pm: Indonesia President Joko Widodo

> 10:15 pm: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

> 10:45 pm: Spain delegate is likely to attend the summit after Spanish President Pedro Sánchez tests COVID positive

The G20 summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan. During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.