Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport has made large scale preparations to offer a smooth and unforgettable experience for the leaders who have already started arriving in the national capital ahead of the mega G20 event on Saturday and Sunday.

Waterfalls, fountains and lighting in the Indian tricolor. These are the latest additions to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport which will be receiving G20 Heads of State and close to 10,000 foreign visitors in three days.

Maximum number of parking spots have been allocated for aircraft of world leaders and heads of delegations.

While certain G20 leaders will be landing at the Palam Airport, other leaders and officials will be landing at the IGI Airport. There is a heavy multi-layered security cover at the airport. There are dedicated immigrations and customs corridors that have been created for G20 delegates to ensure a smooth entry and exit from the airport.

An international ceremonial lounge has been created to welcome arriving leaders and delegates. The airport has also formed a special team of senior officials who will monitor the arrival and departure of leaders. The high-security arrangements will remain in place till leaders depart on the 10th and 11th of September.

However, for three days ordinary citizens will have to face some inconvenience as a large number of flights are being cancelled to accommodate planes of our VVIP guests.

Watch this video for more.