G20 Sherpas meet: Delegates discuss upon priority areas identified by presidency on second day

The meeting which kickstarted on Thursday, March 30, will conclude on April 2. It is chaired by Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Over 120 delegates from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations are participating in the meeting.

The G20 Sherpas held discussions on the main priority areas identified by the Indian Presidency, including technological transformation inclusive and resilient growth as well as women-led development in the 2nd meeting of Sherpas under India's G20 presidency. On Friday, the meeting being held in Kumarakom, in the district of Kottayam, Kerala entered into its second day.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan inaugurated the formal proceedings of the second day of the meeting. Addressing the delegates, Muraleedharan said that the Indian Presidency’s theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" has found resonance across the world, because of its all encompassing, inclusive message, capturing the diverse global challenges of the day.

He appreciated the support extended by all G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations to the Indian presidency for the successful conclusion of 46 G20 meetings so far in 27 different cities around the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the d elegates, during the meeting highlighted the relevance of digital public infrastructure, the need to bridge the digital divide and the usefulness of data for development and appreciated the focus accorded by India‘s G20 Presidency to this area and its relevance for the SDGs.

Interventions by countries also clearly highlighted the need for women’s empowerment and women’s leadership at the center for development. Delegates also emphasised the importance of accelerated efforts to return to a path of resilient growth and recovery which also takes everyone along.

Besides, the Sherpas took stock of the progress made in the various G20 Sherpa track working groups of Digital Economy, Health, Education, Tourism, Culture, Agriculture, Trade & Investment, Employment and Anti-Corruption.

The Sherpas also commented on the various proposed actionable deliverables as well as suggested the way forward on important deliberations being held in these working groups such as digital public infrastructure, data for development food security, digital health and pandemic preparedness, prevention and response, tech-enabled education, global skill mapping, etc.

G20 Sherpas also participated in 'Kayal conversations' where they discussed in an informal setting ways to take forward the agenda of G20 and deepen cooperation and understanding on shared concerns.

The Indian G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant also held productive bilateral discussions with his counterparts throughout the day.

The first formal day of meetings concluded with ‘Charchayum Aharavum’, a cultural evening and dinner. It was attended by the Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with the Chief Secretary V.P Joy. The delegates also witnessed a spectacular rendition of ‘Oathirum Mohitham’, a play based on the vadakkan pattu (traditional ballads of Kerala) and various dance-forms providing them a glimpse into the rich heritage of Kerala, the ministry said.