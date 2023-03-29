G20: Second Sherpas meet to start from March 30 in Kerala's Kumarakom

The four-day gathering will witness over 120 delegates from nine invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations.

The second G20 Sherpas meeting under the chairmanship of India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant is set to take place from March 30 to April 2, 2023, in Kumarakom, Kerala.

Amitabh Kant will meet with G20 Sherpas and Heads of Delegations of members countries and other invitees from the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South, as well as from the Advanced Economies (AEs) on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward. Kant will also lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia and Brazil.

Ongoing deliberations during India’s G20 Presidency include Inclusive Growth, Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Green Development, Climate Finance & Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure, Women-led development among others.

The four-day gathering will witness over 120 delegates from nine invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations. The invitees hold multilateral discussions on G20’s economic and developmental priorities as well as on addressing contemporary global challenges.

"In this context, India’s G20 theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - “One Earth. One Family. One Future” aptly encapsulates the shared vision of the G20 for galvanising wide support and arriving at decisive, ambitious, inclusive, and action-oriented outcomes. Such outcomes require the G20 to come together and act as one family to instil hope," the press release added.

"The delegates will also be hosted for ‘Charchayum Aaharavum’ (Conversations over Dinner) and cultural programmes, a mini Thrissur Pooram experience, a traditional Onam Sadhya lunch, and Chaya Vallom (Tea on Boat) among other experiences, giving them the unique opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine of Kerala, curated in close cooperation with the State Government."

