G20 meetings kick off in Bengaluru and Mumbai — crypto, taxation, data governance on agenda

The Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting will be held for three days, till December 15. Global economy, international financial architecture, infrastructure, and sustainable finance were among other agendas discussed during the meet.

The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India's G20 Presidency was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, marking the start of discussions on the 'Finance Track' agenda. The meeting will be held for three days, till December 15. The global economy, international financial architecture, infrastructure, and sustainable finance were among other agendas discussed during the meeting.

The G20 FCBD meeting was jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Dr Michael D Patra, Deputy Governor of RBI. Their counterparts from G20 member countries and several other countries and international organisations invited by India participated in the meeting.

(Credit: @g20org)

An official release published two days ago said that leaders at the G20 Finance Track will discuss key issues of relevance for the "global economy, encompassing the global economic outlook, the international financial architecture, infrastructure development and financing, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation and financial sector issues, including financial inclusion".

The leaders will also deliberate on reorienting international financial institutions to meet the shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing 'cities of tomorrow', managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and United Nations SDGs, a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda.

DWG meetings in Mumbai

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the four-day G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting also took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Addressing the G-20 development working group meeting in Mumbai, Amitabh Kant said data is a key aspect to help any country meet its developmental goals and added that India has benefitted from the same.

There were different sessions during the DCW meeting, and these included Infusing New LiFE into Green Development; Data for Development; Role of G-20 in Advancing the 2030 Agenda; and Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

As these meetings were underway, Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of Indian tech company Infosys, suggested harvesting data for developmental goals.

"We live in an increasingly digitised society. Every aspect of our life has digital tech in it, which generates vast amounts of data. We should look at harvesting this data for developmental goals," he said.

"In India, we're fortunate to have several population scale systems like GST, NPCI, etc., generating a wealth of data. We have a chance to build a new kind of data for development to analyse the future of India. Individuals can use data in financial services and other areas for better services, healthcare and jobs," he added.

Traffic restrictions in Mumbai

In view of the G20 meetings, the traffic in Mumbai was reportedly slow between Vakola, Kherwadi, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from 8.30 am to 10 am.

The city police had suggested the citizens plan their journey accordingly as the vehicular movement is likely to be slower from 5.30 pm to 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea link, Haji Ali, Pedder road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric house, and the Gateway of India.

Indian G20 presidency

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the theme of the G20 summit would be “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting will be held between February 23-25, 2023, in Bengaluru. Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The discussions in the Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.