As the G20 summit in New Delhi approaches, there is a strong emphasis on security and cultural preparations. Muktesh Pardeshi, the Special Secretary of India's G20 Presidency, shared with CNBC-TV18 that the summit's theme will revolve around the idea of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The summit , scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, will see the participation of all state heads except for Russia, China, and Mexico. China will be represented by its Premier, while Mexico will be represented by its Minister of Economy.

Pardeshi highlighted the importance of showcasing Indian culture and promoting the use of millets during the summit.

“There will be a focus on presenting Indian culture and also our diverse culinary tradition. Definitely there will be focus on usage of millets as this is the international year of millets. The cultural program will be soft which will allow leaders to converse,” Pardeshi said.

Leading hotels in the national capital are also diligently preparing to welcome G20 delegates and immerse them in authentic Indian customs, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of India.

More than 30 stalls representing Indian artisans have been set up, along with 5-6 live art and music stalls. Pardeshi also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi will adhere to protocol by personally receiving each head of state at the Bharat Mandapam.

Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding restrictions in various parts of Delhi, urging people to plan their routes in advance and avoid unnecessary travel to these areas to prevent traffic jams during the summit on Saturday and Sunday.

