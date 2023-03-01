G20 Foreign Ministers' meet: Food and energy security, counter terrorism on agenda 

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022. The two day meeting is taking place on March 1 and 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The member countries includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the USA.

The G20 Foreign minister's meeting this week, will witness the participation of 40 delegations including 28 Foreign Ministers. Food and energy security, development cooperation, green growth, gender equality and counter terrorism will figure prominently on the agenda. The two day meeting is taking place on March 1 and 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Among the foreign ministers attending the meeting are; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, James Cleverly from the UK, Sergey Lavrov from Russia, Qin Gang from China and Catherine Colonna from France. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to hold bilateral meetings with most if not all foreign ministers. The G20 delegates will also be calling on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During the Foreign Ministers meeting the EAM will chair sessions on multilateralism, food and energy security, templates of development cooperation, new and emerging threats, countering terrorism, narcotics and global skill mapping. The agenda includes, inclusive and resilient growth, entire rubric of green development and sustainable environment, technology transformation, reforming multilateral institutions and issues related to women led development," said the Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Khwatra.

After the talks on the communique collapsed at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Bengaluru, coming to a consensus on the wording of paragraphs on the Ukraine Russia war will again be a challenge. Finance Minister issued a chair summary last week after Russia and China refused to allow any reference to the war in the joint statement.

"During the regular foreign ministers’ meeting we intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy. We will focus on the attempts by the West to take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands. We will also concentrate on its striving to continue receiving unilateral rent, in part, through unequal trade and violent interference in the affairs of sovereign states", said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ahead of the meeting, the Foreign Secretary said that the Ukraine Russia war will definitely figure in the discussions. The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that Russia and China need to explain why they no longer support the Bali declaration. "India's position on the Bali declaration which had paragraphs on the Ukraine Russia war has not changed," said Bagchi.

