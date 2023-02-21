Strong condemnation of Ukraine war, urgency in addressing debt vulnerabilities on G20 Finance Ministers agenda

G20 Finance Ministers are likely to highlight the urgency needed in addressing debt vulnerabilities in low- and middle-income countries. The delegates are likely to call for strengthening multilateral coordination between official and private creditors.

The immense human suffering and financial stability risks caused by Ukraine Russia war are likely to dominate discussions during the two-day meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Bengaluru. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Ministerial declaration will unequivocally state that the use or threat of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. "Peaceful resolution of conflicts and diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war", said an official ahead of the high-level ministerial meet.

It has been 12 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Even though G20 is not a security forum, the 72 delegates are likely to spend a significant amount of time detailing how the war has worsened fragilities in the global economy, constrained growth, increased inflation and caused an energy and food crisis.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the G20 Finance Ministers are likely to call for a well calibrated monetary, fiscal, financial and structural policy to promote macroeconomic growth and financial stability.

"The meeting is likely to stress on the importance of staying agile and flexible in economic policy. Prioritise temporary and targeted fiscal support to vulnerable groups while maintaining fiscal sustainability and use of macroprudential policies to safeguard against downside risks", said a source requesting anonymity.

Sources say the declaration is likely to note that slow global growth and downside risks could worsen debt vulnerability in emerging and developing economies. Indian officials are likely to demand an early resolution of the debt situation in African nations and Sri Lanka.

The meeting could focus on the need for reforming Multilateral Development Banks given the complexity of cross border challenges, increase in demand for credit and scaling up private investment. A commitment to effectively combat money laundering and terror financing may also be one of the outcomes of the G20 meeting.