What is G20 Digital Museum likely to be unveiled during Leaders Summit

India plans to unveil a G20 Digital Museum which will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries. Sources told news agency PTI that the project — 'Culture Corridor' — is likely to be unveiled during the Leaders Summit slated to take place on September 9-10.

According to sources, India's culture ministry is working on several other projects as part of G20 engagements, which include a 'G20 Digital Museum - Culture Corridor', and a 'G20 Anthology of Poems - Under the Same Sky'.

What is this G20 Digital Museum?

Replicas of some of the famous artefacts are likely to be part of the novel 'phygital' museum. A 'phygital' museum refers to the idea of having a museum that will have both physical and digital components.

These may include "digital replicas of Mona Lisa, the 16th-century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci which is hung at the Louvre Museum in Paris, and also of 'Girl With a Pearl Earring', the famed oil painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, which is kept at a museum in the Netherlands".

To accomplish the plan, the G20 member countries have been asked to send their entries. They can participate by sending objects of cultural importance and masterpieces of art in physical or digital form.

An official was earlier quoted by PTI as saying that the G20 museum was in a "very early phase of the project, and we are trying to source at least one key artefact from all member nations and the nine guest countries."

"So, we have requested these 28 countries if they can share at least one artefact or antiquity from their side which represents the culture of those countries for the G20. And, if that cannot be shared, then at least a digital replica can be shared, which can be showcased in the 'digital corridor' where the cultural richness of the world can be portrayed," the official had said.

G20 Anthology of Poems project

"We are also seeking poems from G20 member nations as part of the G20 Anthology of Poems project," the official had said.

All this is part of the Ministry of Culture's plan to create a ‘culture corridor’ to "showcase cultural exhibits such as sculptures and paintings". It is likely to encapsulate traditions and practices of G20 member countries and invitees, reports said.

The corridor is likely to be visited by the attendees during the visit to India, the Hindustan Times reported.

Among the expected attendees are US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and thousands of people invited as delegates, government representatives and other dignitaries.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group. G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).