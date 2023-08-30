G20 meet in Delhi: Trader bodies fine with shutting shops for 3 days, suggest exhibitions at venue

The 2023 G20 New Delhi summit has been witnessing massive preparations across the city. While the administration in the national capital has directed that all commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District will remain closed from September 8 to 10, the move has evoked mixed reactions from traders.

While several groups of traders and businesses have urged the authorities to reconsider the move fearing loss of business, many others have supported the government.

Sanjiv Mehra, President of the Khan Market Traders Association told CNBC-TV18 that while the association was initially seeking permission to open shops and stores during the period of the G20 meet in Delhi, it decided to withdraw its demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Delhi to contribute to the success of the event.

PM Modi had preemptively apologised to the citizens of Delhi for the inconvenience due to the change in traffic rules and other preparations due to the summit.

Mehra said that traders are willing and ready to forgo their sales and profits for 3 days in the interest of the nation's pride and security for all delegates and dignitaries. Explaining the need to keep shops closed due to Khan Market's porous design, he pointed out that the national capital has witnessed several incidents of protests and attempted disruptions during visits of foreign dignitaries in the past.

Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) , Praveen Khandelwal said that it would've been better if the government formulated guidelines for security, cleanliness and identification of customers flocking to markets, in consultation with trade and market associations.

He said that such a move would've ensured that the G20 delegates and participants were able to witness India's glory.

Stating that though restrictions on business establishments have been imposed only in the New Delhi district of the Delhi Police, he added that the impact of the restrictions will be significant as most political leaders, foreign nationals and officials shop at places like Connaught Place , Khan Market, Chanakyapuri and Janpath which will now be closed.

Alternately, he advised that even if the security arrangements don't permit any opening of shops in the New Delhi area, the government may allow an exhibition of products belonging to different states at the site of the summit at the Bharat Mandapam to showcase Indian goods to international delegates.