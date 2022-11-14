G-20 summit: PM Modi to depart for Bali; address issues of health, energy, food security

By CNBCTV18.com

The summit assumes significance for India as it will see handing over of the G-20 presidency to India by Indonesia at the closing ceremony of the annual gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed for Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G-20 summit. He is expected to lay out India's perspective on addressing key global challenges in areas of health, post-pandemic economic recovery and energy and food security at the summit.

"The Bali summit comprises three working sessions at the leader's level where the PM will be participating. These include the sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

"India as the next chair would endeavour to provide a greater voice to issues of interest to the global South and steer the G20 agenda in a representative and balanced manner," Kwatra said.

The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Modi is scheduled to have separate bilateral meetings with a number of leaders.

News agency PTI reported that Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali and he will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders.

Kwatra said Modi will also utilise the opportunity of his presence at the Bali summit to invite the G20 leaders to India's G-20 summit.

The G-20 summit programme also includes a leaders' visit to what is called Bahasa Indonesia, Taman Hutan Raya, which is a mangrove forest in Bali.

In Bali, Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India at a community reception on November 15. Modi will depart from Bali on November 16 at the conclusion of the Bali Summit.

With inputs from PTI