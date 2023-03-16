She Leads Panel: 7 women talk about their journey and challenges they faced

"I do not look at myself as a movie star. I look at myself as a woman trying to make a small difference in a world where I caved in," said actor and mom-influencer Sameera Reddy.

Reddy was speaking at the She Leads Panel at the CNBC-TV18's 'Future Female Forward' event in New Delhi on March 14. The panel comprised seven women — leaders in their respective fields — who spoke about their journeys and challenges they faced.

"I am trying to increase my 'shelf life'," said Reddy. She spoke about how men have a longer 'shelf life' then women. "One hair goes grey and we are called old," she said.

Reddy is leading the #imperfectlyperfect campaign to support women who suffer body shaming issues, post-partum issues, bullying, and more.

Zoya Agarwal, who was the youngest female pilot to fly the Boeing 777, said she too wants to be someone young girls can look up to and say, if she can do it, so can I. "I think for me, more than my name, these accomplishments are for all the girls who see me in the uniform and go 'if she can do it, I can too'," said Agarwal.

She said she had to struggle to fight against the thought process of society as a child. "Why should a child fight? These are their fundamental rights," she said, adding that education is a fundamental right.

She said she is hoping that there is equality in the future when it comes to male and female pilots. She said at present, there are 12.4 percent female pilots in the world, and she wants to see this percentage go all the way to 50.

Talking about the need for education, Pabiben Rabari from Kutch said it was her dream to study, but she couldn't because her family didn't have the means to support her education. Rabari's father passed away when she was five years old, her sister was three and her mother was pregnant with her second sister. She said all three sisters studied till the 4th standard. "When I studied till 4th, I realised I wanted to study further. But my village had school only till 4th standard; if I wanted to study further I would have to travel to a nearby village. My family hardly had the means to send me to the school in my village till Standard 4, so it was not possible for me to go to another one to study further," she said.

Rabari is now an entrepreneur and sells handicraft items including her trademarked bag — Pabibag. She also has a website, pabiben.com, where all her products are available. She and her business partner also recently came on the Shark Tank India show.

Talking about trademarks, there was another inspiring story by Geeta Manjunath, who holds 18 US patents. She is also the founder and CEO of NIRAMAI Health Analytix, which which has developed an AI-based test for detecting early-stage breast cancer in a radiation-free, non-invasive manner.

A few years ago, her cousin passed away due to breast cancer "My life changed. My close cousin Bharti, she was 42 years old, was diagnosed with breast cancer and lived for six months," she said.

Manjunath, who is an engineer by profession, then started doing a little research by herself on breast cancer and found out that if detected early, it can be cured or prevented. She then quit her job and started NIRAMAI, where they have found a novel solution for breast cancer that is "affordable, works on women of all age groups". She added: "We made it keeping in mind a woman's privacy. Nobody needs to see you or touch you. It is radiation-free and affordable," she said.

While we're on the subject of women's health, Saraswathi Anand of Network18 is a 42-year-old powerlifter.

She began lifting weights during the COVID-19 lockdown. Anand, who has an auto-immune disease, ITP, decided to lift weights because that was the only sport that would not lead to injury. "I was spotted by an international coach and I trained to lift 100kg," she said.

She also had a message for people. "Do not give up on sports. Health is something you need to invest from a young age. The resilience that sports gives, that mentality cannot come from anything else," she said.

Talking about resilience, Rita Tage of Arunachal Pradesh, who studied engineering while growing up, is now an entrepreneur. Along with her husband, Tage has started the Nara Aba winery, where they sell wine made of kiwi.

She said she has had the support of her family as she pursued her venture, but talking about the challenges she faced, she said,

"Government rules and policies have to be implemented on ground. There are a lot of hurdles and challenges we face. Yes, things have improved, there has been a lot of change, transparency and accountability, but I did feel the pinch of not getting the support that I had expected. Rules and regulations should be implemented on the ground," she said.

And the last panelist, Monica Saxena, who is part of the Indian women's polo team, started riding in 1999. "I am thankful to the APRC, Indian Army, that they gave me a platter to pursue my dreams." she said.

Talking about if she faced any challenges in her career, Saxena joked that the Delhi traffic is her biggest challenge. "I have to ride 60km to ride one horse," she laughed, adding that there are challenges but she does not look at them as such because she is passionate about her dream.

She also said she played with Indian soldiers and men and after they saw her in the field they did not see any disinclination. Equestrian sports are the only in which men and women can play together, said Sharad Saxena, a former naval officer and also Monica's husband, who was leading the panel. That is where you see full gender parity, he said.