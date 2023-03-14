CNBC-TV18 hosted “Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective”, presented by HSBC India, co-presented by HCL Tech, knowledge partner — Deloitte, and associate partner Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday. This summit is a mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality.

Speaking at the event, Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, said we cannot look at issue of women's emancipation only from the perspective of Parliament. Irani said that 90 million women participate in economic development through eight million self-help groups, and pointed out that over 100 million women are now in the workforce.

Here's are edited exceerpts from the interview:

Q: Let me start by asking you about your own personal journey. I know that you know how to give it back, especially on social media. Today, while we were tweeting about the event, somebody commented saying woke is equal to broke and that is the sort of response that we very typically get and I am sure that that has been your experience as well, how do you deal with that?

A: I don’t ... while you introduced me as a dreamer and a doer, you forgot that I am also a disruptor. Those who tend to disrupt and sometimes swim against the tide genuinely have no time for cacophony. However I do have time for constructive criticism. I think that if I wallow in self-pity, when I am attacked, I won't have the frame of mind to apply myself to a new day. And that is why you can post what you want to communicate. If you're spending your time reading what the reactions are, you're giving much leverage to those who want to use a platform to demean your efforts.

Q: We saw what the COVID 19 pandemic did — in many ways it set back the move towards gender parity, and the disproportionate burden of the pandemic was on women. And we saw a lot of women opt out because of the care economy not being able to be as accessible as it was previously. So I want to first understand from you, in the quest to build back better, what do you think are the key interventions?

A: I think the nomenclatures we use today are internationalised from many a context. For instance, when the global lockdown was inevitable, there was a statement given from an international agency in New York that 80 percent of Indian women are possibly right now going to get beaten at their homes, because ... of lockdown, which meant that 80 percent of our families are predators and violent towards women. So I did call up somebody who works at that agencyand I said, "Can you please tell me (how) did you reach this number and this presumption about India?" They said it was a supposition. So when do suppositions become fact? That is something that we need to be very mindful of. Today, we have 400 million women who are in the working age group, of whom 300 million are already in the unorganised segment of our economy, which means 100 million women today are in the working age group, and may want to either sustain themselves by maintaining status quo, or be ambitious enough to look for a future which is embedded in new skills, which is embedded in new enterprise.

If you look at the pronouncements in the Budget recently, the first page itself talks about the women's collective at the grassroots through a self-help group and a network to be created through clusters.

You have close to eight million self-help groups in the country — 90 million women who are a part of it manage nearly close to $30-32 billion worth of credit. Till now the Government of India has transferred to their bank accounts close to Rs 6 lakh crore. That is a huge volume of money for women to have handled, and to have serviced manufacturing and servicing needs in our country at the very grassroot. And I'm extremely proud as a woman that when you look at NPAs, we do better than men.

We saw that when mudra came to the fore, it was not a gendered financial service, and of the 320 million loans given out, 70 percent went to women, which means that we had 200 million women in our country that have proven themselves to be fiscally not only sound, but also relevant and successful. So while I have 90 million women in self-help groups and 200 million female enterprises, my challenge is that I move around in corporate India, and I'm told we don't find women enough; the numbers are not enough to get them into our boardrooms.

Q: You talked about women in positions of power and administrative charge. We've seen a huge difference and a huge change on account of what's happened at the grassroot level with the panchayat elections and so on. The Women's Reservation Bill in parliament — everyone says that they support it privately, publicly as well...

A: I was a member of the Rajya Sabha when Arun Jaitley was the Leader of Opposition. And I myself not only was a witness, but also a contributor to passing it in the Rajya Sabha when the Congress Party was in power, but didn't have the — not the numbers but the guts — to pass it.

Q: So you have you have the numbers now.

A: One of the greatest fallacies is that when it comes to how you customise or significantly draw attention to female power potentially in a country, you look at only the Global Gender Gap Report, but what is the disservice it does to the women of India? In the Global Gender Gap index, Indian women who are voted to legislative assemblies are not factored in. Indian women who are Union ministers are not counted. Women who are state ministers are not counted. Of the three million women who are elected to grassroot political offices across the world, 1.4 million women are Indian. They are not factored in as though winning an election in a panchayat does not matter to the World Economic Forum (WEF). And that is why I'm extremely pleased that the WEF woke up to that premise in India. It did not consider the fact that the 15th Finance Commission has now translated the spend at the grassroot and tied it to gender spend and gender justice. I am this time hopeful, that when the WEF rose up and said, yes, there have been anomalies made, let's bring them in perspective and correct it — that it's the first step forward towards possibly seeing a change in the numbers. Because if you just factor in the number of women who are voted into office in India, your space suddenly in the indices will shoot up. The question is, would they like us to shoot up in that index?

Q: What about factoring in the Indian woman in parliament? You have the numbers.

A: You do not myopically look at the issue of emancipation only from a perspective of Parliament. I think that when you look at the issues or the agency of women, should we be myopic enough to limit it to one particular legislative piece? Do we need to now look beyond and see a larger scope? And why do I say this? After 30 years, we now had a New Education Policy which has a gender inclusion fund. The fact that after seven decades of democratic independence, we for the first time have a gender inclusion fund which will decide how the financial flow to a state in academics will be gendered speaks volumes about what needs to be addressed.

The second issue is, when I look at the healthcare sector, the story of Ayushman Bharat is not completely told till such time that you factor in that for the poor in our country, 31 crore cancer screenings were done, of which over 17 crore were for women from the poorest of the poor families. And those screenings were for cervical cancer and breast cancer. Every woman in this room knows that cervical cancer is not a socially acceptable point of conversation. And there's a presumption that if you talk about the cancer of the cervix, you possibly would not do it in a family system or in a community system. The fact that 17 crore women used the Ayushman Bharat card, obviously went to a medical institution, got themselves tested — everybody at home must have known.

Women, specially in our rural landscape, were never bereft of information — what they were disenfranchised from was access to a solution, an institutional access which has been created. It was on this very channel in 2013 that there was a discussion on women who defecate in the open — that 40 percent of them are sexually assaulted. That we as a nation state knew it then, but there was absolutely no political or administrative agenda to build a toilet for poor women. It was never a political agenda for anybody. That when the Prime Minister pronounced it at the Red Fort in 2014 — he said that when you talk about women's rights, let's first provide them with the dignity with which they want to begin their day.

About 110 million toilets have been individually built for homes, prioritising women, That for me is one of the greatest contributions to women's advocacy, rights, agency it. Because women have never asked for the sky. For the first time, you have a Prime Minister who not only talks about building toilets, but says, "You want a sanitary pad which is affordable, please go to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra." When was the last time we had a man publicly talk about access to a sanitary pad?

Q: I don't mean that we need to limit ourselves to reservation in parliament but … (Interrupted)

A: We don't turn out like battle axes without the help of somebody in the family believing in our potential to fail, and then resurrect ourselves. Every parent individually designs a framework for their child to succeed. The burden of the desire to succeed is such that no child is ever told that you will be forgiven, you will still be loved if you fail. So battle axes, especially women, do not become battle axes because they are designed or trained only to win. They become battle axes because they know that even if we fail, we will rise back up and somebody somewhere will still unconditionally love us.

Q: But what I want to understand from you is — you talked about the priorities that you've been focused on — in terms of the road ahead, what are the interventions that you're working on today?

A: I think that we need to start conversations about the future of skills for women. If you look at the India Skills Report, men's employability is about 45 percent, while for women, the employability rises up to 51.44 percent, which means these women who went to skill centres were very focused on the skill sets that they were told to absorb as compared to men. My priority as a woman — and I'm not talking only as a minister — is how we can enhance that 51.44 percent to 70 percent and raise the employability of skilled women. Because the government has an abundance of policy initiatives for upskilling, reskilling women. What we need to ensure now with industry support is how do we increase their capacity to be re-employed or enhanced employment opportunities or, for that matter, if they want to transition from employment to enterprise — how do we assist that transition?

The second is that economies that have strongly shown resilience are economies where midsize companies have been aplenty. Now, if you look at the entry level in terms of enterprise, our SME or MSME segments, it is flooded with female enterprise. And I think mudra is one such case which has proven it. Can we now identify sector-wise those women enterprises that can transition to midsize companies and what is the help that they need? If you are looking at 300 million women in the unorganised sector, they are predominantly in agriculture. There are three classes of women in agriculture — those who own land, those who cultivate land but don't own it, and those who are labourers — not cultivators or owners. What is the skill set needed for these three verticals of women across the agricultural sector? And if you marry this segment to women in the self-help group, there will be a lot of industry contribution in agro-processing. But what are those segments of pre-processing, where women are already positioned, and the skill sets can be enhanced, or can marry into the entrepreneurial possibilities of pre-processing?

My third ask is, when you look at the digital economy, most of our interfaces have shown, especially during the pandemic, that women are very, very comfortable with the use of technology. But how do you enhance the time they spend with technology to better their lives? The only way to do it is if technology is available in their local language. The dominant language of technology right now is English. And in a country with 16,000 dialects, where if you want to empower a woman from the tribal belt, can you tell her suddenly to use technology only in English? So can we have more and more technology available from a perspective of use in the local languages, so that women who know how to use technology find it easy to use in their everyday lives?

Q: When we were walking in you said, what are you going to make me do and I said, we're going to have a conversation and you said don't get me to do Naatu Naatu.

A: You don’t want Naatu happening on-stage. Naatu Naatu is about two men dancing. And being a woman today on this stage is making people dance to your tune, so there is a big difference.

But I think that it's also a moment we celebrate from our linguistic diversity point of view. The fact that at the Oscars, there were two women who won.

Q: I was just going to bring that up, two women who brought home the very first Oscar for an Indian production house.

A: I think it's paradoxical that two women received an Oscar for production, which in the media business was supposedly a male bastion, while two men got it (an Oscar) for singing and dancing.

Q: Let me end by asking you what has your journey been like just to be able to be comfortable in your skin? And I think we've all seen that. And the evolution has been pretty public as well. But what is it taken for you to be able to just be yourself?

A: To have parents like yours. But the difference is that I don't come from privilege. When my parents got married, they had Rs 150. My first job, exactly 500 metres from Janpath, on a road, I used to sell cosmetics for Rs 200 a day and now, I sit 10 kilometres away in a minister's house. Though I do not come from privilege, I do come from a tenacious mother.