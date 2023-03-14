Future Female Forward | 50-60% of trainees hired in last couple of years are women: Nestle India

CNBC-TV18 is hosting “Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective”, presented by HSBC India, co-presented by HCL Tech, knowledge partner — Deloitte, and associate partner Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday. This summit is a mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality.

The integrated campaign through sustained events, content, conversations, engagements, and partnerships is designed to ignite dialogues that address and discuss the challenges that the women of today face.

Speaking on the sidelines of this event, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD of Nestle India, acknowledges that a lot of the company's consumers are women. As such, Nestle has made a conscious effort to promote gender parity within its workforce. Currently, 25 percent of Nestle's workforce comprises women, and the company aims to increase this number.

Narayanan mentioned that in the last couple of years, almost 50 to 60 percent of their intake of management trainees — from the top business schools and top tech schools in this country — are women.

He added, “Our factories have today young women executives who are growing and who are progressing in their careers. At the moment, about 25 percent of the workforce is women. The Sanand plant, which is our newest, has over 60 percent of the workforce as women. And I am extremely proud of it and have a personal and corporate ambition to show how women can succeed in manufacturing, just as they have succeeded in services, healthcare, and numerous other sectors.”

Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair-India Sanitation Coalition, mentioned that women belong in every space in our country and we should absolutely and will play on an equal and even playing field.

She added, “The good news now is many other sectors, the IT tech sectors, even companies in the FMCG world, which in my time said they wouldn't hire women, now have women at the helm and as CEOs. So we should celebrate where we are now and look forward to more engagement. And let's do what is right in terms of creating an environment where women flourish and can rise to their full potential.”

