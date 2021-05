The Antiguan police have launched a manhunt for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi who disappeared without a trace on Sunday, Local media have reported that the Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said on Tuesday that the police are ”following up on the whereabouts of Indian businessman Mehul Choksi”, who is ”rumoured” to be missing.

Choksi, wanted in India for his role in the PNB scam and currently facing a CBI probe, was last seen on Sunday driving in the southern part of the island nation.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, currently lodged in a London prison, are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking.

Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme, before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.