Petrol pumps across India launched a 'no purchase campaign' against oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday. Dealers across 24 states in the country will not buy petrol and diesel from OMCs to protest no increase in commissions, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association president Anurag Narain said.

"This is a peaceful protest. The main issue is the dealers' margin, which hasn't been enhanced for five years. All expenses have gone up, but the commission remains the same," Narain said.

"So, since the last revision in 2017, we have not had any enhancement in our commission. All the expenses have gone up. The cost of petrol and diesel has gone up. Employment has increased, but our commission is the same. Our evaporation loss has also gone up," he said.

The association said the protest is unlikely to disrupt supplies as fuel bunks have enough stocks that will last a couple of days. "Public won't face any inconvenience during the 'no purchase campaign'," Anurag Narain said.

Urging OMCs to update the commission immediately, he said, "The last revision was done in 2017 on the behest of Dharmendra Pradhan. But now, because oil companies are only responsible for our increase in commission, we are asking them to listen to us via this protest.”

Narain said the association is happy that the government has cut excise duty. "But our loss due to the same is humongous," he said.