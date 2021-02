Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the rising fuel price a “vexatious issue” on Saturday, and added that barring a fall in price, no other answer will convince people. She also suggested that the Centre and state governments have a talk to bring down the price at a reasonable level for consumers.

Largest single-day rise since 2017

Over the past couple of weeks, the price of petrol and diesel have been rising constantly, with people in some states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh even having to shell out over Rs 100 for a litre. On Saturday, fuel prices in India rose for the 12th consecutive day, with the price of petrol going up by 39 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre — the largest single-day rise since oil firms began revising rates on a daily basis in 2017.

Petrol at an all-time high in Mumbai

This rise took the price of petrol past Rs 90 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was selling at Rs 80.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 88.06. In these 12 days, retail prices of petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 3.63 a litre and Rs 3.84 per litre, respectively.

No end to the blame game

Opposition parties, including Congress, have criticised the price hikes, blaming it on the Narendra Modi-led government raising taxes. Madhya Pradesh Congress workers also observed a state-wide half-day bandh against the spike in fuel price. Even Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, hit out at the government over the rising fuel price and asked where the money was going.