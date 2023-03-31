English
Piyush Goyal rationalises the export performance threshold for recognition to exporters through status holders

Mar 31, 2023

In the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 unveiled by Piyush Goyal, steps are taken to boost exports amid slowing global trade. The new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 comes into effect on April 1st, 2023.

The ministry rationalised the export performance threshold for recognition to exporters through status holders. This is expected to enable more beneficiaries to achieve higher recognition and reduce transaction costs for exports.
For a one star status house category, the export performance threshold remains unchanged at $3 million. For a two star status house category category, the export performance threshold has been revised from $25 million to $15 million. Similarly for the three star status house category, the threshold has been halved to $50 million, while for the four and five status house category, new thresholds have been significantly reduced to $200 million and $800 million respectively.
Foreign Trade Policy 2023 LIVE updates: Flexibility in FTP will help grow export potential, says Piyush Goyal
An applicant shall be categorized as status holder upon achieving export performance as indicated in laws. The export performance will be counted on the basis of FOB value of export proceeds realized during current plus previous three years (taken together). For Export House Status, export performance is necessary in at least two out of four years.
