Modi US visit | From Yoga to climate action — Modi’s global initiatives for a better world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several global initiatives for a better world, including International Yoga Day. This annual event has seen impressive participation from numerous countries, recognising yoga as a transformative practice for physical and mental well-being. (PTI Photo)

The idea of a day dedicated to Yoga was proposed by Modi during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014. On December 11, 2014, all 193 UN member states unanimously agreed to observe the International Day of Yoga on June 21. (PTI Photo)

Here is a look at some of the other global initiatives undertaken by Modi during his nine years as Prime Minister (PTI Photo):

International Year of Millets: The declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) was spearheaded by Modi and accepted by the UN General Assembly. This initiative has brought attention to the significance of millets in promoting sustainable agriculture, nutrition and food security. During the IYM, Modi’s efforts brought the world together at the Global Millets Conference to highlight this significance. (Image: Pixabay)

The International Solar Alliance (ISA): Its launch was announced by Modi and Former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015 at the 21st session of UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris. It aims to address climate change through the promotion of solar energy. More than 100 countries have joined the ISA movement. (Image: Pixabay)

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI): It focuses on enhancing infrastructure resilience to climate-related disasters, benefiting nations worldwide. The CDRI supports countries to upgrade their systems to ensure disaster and climate resilience of existing and future infrastructure, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Sendai Framework. (Image: Twitter.com/cdri_world)

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment): At the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), Modi announced Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), to bring individual behaviours at the forefront of the global climate action narrative. Subsequently, Mission LiFE was launched by Modi in October 2022 in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. It emphasises individual actions as crucial contributions to global climate action. (Image: Pixabay)

‘One Earth, One Health’ concept: It underscored the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. India’s motto of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ at G20 is also reflected on multiple occasions. (Image: Pixabay)

Vaccine Maitri: Amid rapidly evolving global geo-political landscape, India’s vaccine diplomacy has had a huge impact in promoting peace, security and prosperity worldwide. Vaccine Maitri has been a prominent example where India sought to promote ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’. (Image: Pixabay)

Commemoration of ‘Gandhi 150’, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: The commemoration saw world leaders inaugurating the Gandhi Solar Park and the Gandhi Peace Garden at the United Nations. This gesture highlighted Gandhi’s universal principles of peace and non-violence. Artists from over 150 countries paid tribute to Gandhi by singing his favourite bhajan in different languages. (Image: Pixabay)

UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall to honour fallen peacekeepers. It’s the latest example of India bringing nations together for a noble cause. (Image: Pixabay)