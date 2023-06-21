From Yoga to Climate Action: Modi’s global initiatives for a better world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several global initiatives for a better world, including International Yoga Day. This annual event has seen impressive participation from numerous countries, recognising yoga as a transformative practice for physical and mental well-being.

The idea of a day dedicated to Yoga was proposed by Modi during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014. On December 11, 2014, all 193 UN member states unanimously agreed to observe the International Day of Yoga on June 21. (PTI Photo)