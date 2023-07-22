From the start of violent clashes to outrage over sexual assault video: FAQs on Manipur violence

According to reports, over 6,000 FIRs have been registered since May in relation to violence clashes, but only 657 people have been detained.

Ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities have plunged Manipur into what may appear to be a state of civil war. Shocking videos of the barbaric incidents surfacing on the internet have given enough evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation on ground.

Another shocking video of a man’s chopped head has emerged only a day after the video of two women being paraded naked by a mob went viral leading nationwide outrage. Speaking of the current situation, tension is still high in the state, with authorities doing their best to restore peace.

According to reports, over 6,000 FIRs have been registered since May in relation to violence clashes, but only 657 people have been detained. Here is a look at all the developments since the violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state in May.

What is the reason for Manipur violence?

The dispute between Meitei and Kuki communities escalated after the protests against Manipur High Court order directing the State government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

The violent clashes started across the state on May 3 after the Kukis held a protest against HC’s March 27 order.

What is the problem in Manipur now?

The recent video of two women being paraded naked by a mob has only added to the months-long tension in the state, leading to several protests across different parts of Manipur. So far, 150 people have been killed and more than 50,000 have been displaced, as per a Hindustan Times report. Meanwhile, police are trying hard to restore law and order in the state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that his government will take strict action against the perpetrators involved in disrespecting the women in the viral video.

What happened on May 4?

Hours after an aggressive mob paraded three women and allegedly gang-raped one of them in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, two more women were allegedly raped in a separate incident and later they were killed in Imphal, reported the Hindustan Times. The separate FIRs registered with the police in both cases stated that the victims belonged to the Kuki community and the accused were Meiteis. The women were raped in their house in Imphal's Konung Manang, which is a Meitei-dominated region.

Why did the sexual assault video from Manipur surface after 77 days?

The sexual assault video that has triggered national outrage came to light after 77 days as internet facilities across the state were banned by the state government to curtail the spread of violence. A violent clash broke out on May 3, and since then the internet facility across the state has remained suspended.

The state government, however, recently lifted the ban, and the viral video emerged on social media on July 19.

The Manipur High Court on July 8, while hearing a petition against internet ban, had asked the government to restore the services for those who have leased lines and fibre optic connections.

What is the Manipur viral video case?

The harrowing video emanated on the internet on July 19, more than two months after the incident actually happened. In the 26-second clip, a large number of men are seen parading two naked women on a street. The distressing clip of the incident that happened on May 4 led to nationwide outrage. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India, the horrific video drew sharp reactions from all sections.

Why did the police act late in the case?