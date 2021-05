Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is the new Director of the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) for the next two years. He is a 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre and present Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had shortlisted three names — Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, special secretary in Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi, and SSB Chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra - for the coveted post.

At the meeting on May 24, CJI Ramana cited the Supreme Court order in the Prakash Singh case that no officer with less than six months to retirement should be appointed as police chief which led to the dropping of NIA chief YC Mody and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, both the top choices by the Central government for the next CBI chief. This was the first time that the rule of six months' tenure was applied in the appointment of the CBI chief.

The post has been lying vacant since February first week when the then CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure, since then, Praveen Sinha, the Additional Director has been looking after the affairs.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was also one of the frontrunners for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

In June 2018, Jaiswal was picked by then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to be the Mumbai Police Commissioner and served till February 2019. He went on to become the Maharashtra Director General of Police before being called on Central deputation again. He has also worked with the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

While serving in Maharashtra, he led the investigation into the Telgi stamp paper scam case before it was taken over by the CBI. Later he headed the State Reserve Police Force, after which he joined the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. At the time of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, he headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau and worked closely with the United States security agencies in the aftermath of that incident.

He has led several operations successfully in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

Profile