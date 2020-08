The Agra administration on Thursday has decided to open all monuments of Agra from September 1, except Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, which will be opened in the second phase.

These monuments were closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March.

According to Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, these historical monuments will now be re-opened for the public as per their earlier schedule.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-maintained monuments where religious events take place. As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The culture ministry issued a set of protocols, saying only those monuments which are in non-containment zones will be reopened. Entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode and only e-payments will be acceptable at the monument parking and cafeteria.