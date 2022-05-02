Be it for his cinematic masterpieces or his signature literary works, creators the world over cannot have enough of Satyajit Ray. Born on May 2, 1921, Ray belonged to a Bengali family with a rich literary legacy. His father Sukumar Ray was also a writer and poet and his grandfather Upendrakishore a pioneer in printing.

Apart from being a world-renowned director, Ray was an accomplished artist, writer, painter, film producer, musician, lyricist and costume designer. A master storyteller, Ray has given the world many memorable films like Jalsaghar, Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar , Sonar Kella, Goopi Gayen Bagha Byne, Aranyer Dinratri, and Charulata, among others.

On his 101st birth anniversary today, actors, filmmakers and film institutes around the world paid their tribute to the cinematic legend.

Cannes celebrates with a retrospective

Cannes Film Festival plans to pay tribute to Ray on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary with a special 10-film retrospective by the auteur. Cannes organisers are discussing the matter with the Indian government, The Times of India reported. The 12-day Cannes Film Festival will start on May 17. Although the retrospective may get delayed, it would be a fitting tribute to India’s greatest filmmaker.

Netflix remembers Ray

Streaming giant Netflix India wished the legend on his birthday. “Remembering Satyajit Ray, who brought us timeless stories, that still managed to be ahead of their time,” Netflix tweeted.

NFAI screens his movies

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI), which is screening a series of feature films by Ray at the institute in Pune, paid tribute to the legend on Twitter. “Recognised for establishing a tradition of realist filmmaking in Indian cinema, #SatyajitRay’s contribution is a major reason for our cinema to receive global acclaim,” read a tweet from NFAI.

KKR quotes the legend

Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League franchise, shared a photo of the legend at work and his own words of wisdom. “The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves,” KKR quoted Ray.

“Remembering the legend, the greatest of all time, Satyajit Ray on his 101st birth anniversary!” the tweet read.

Nawazuddin wishes the ‘thespian of film making’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembered the “thespian of film making.”