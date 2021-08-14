From microbe to vegetable: Know about India's national symbols on Independence Day

Are you aware of all of India's national symbols? And they are just not limited to the national emblem, or song, anthem, et al. Scroll down to check your knowledge and it could be a good general knowledge game with your kids as well
India's national fruit - Mango
India's national river - Ganga
India's national animal - Royal Bengal Tiger
India's national tree - Indian Banyan
India's national aquatic animal - Ganges River Dolphin
Indian national bird - Indian Peacock
India national reptile - King Cobra
Indian national heritage animal - Indian Elephant
India national flower - Lotus
India national sport - Hockey
Indian national vegetable - Pumpkin
Indian national microbe - Lactobacillus Delbrueckii
