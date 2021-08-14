  • Home>
From microbe to vegetable: Know about India's national symbols on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
As India celebrates its independence day, entering its 75th year of freedom, here's a list of our national symbols. And the list goes beyond the well-known ones such as the national emblem, national song, national pledge. In fact, did you know about India’s national reptile, the national microbe? Check to know more

india national symbols Are you aware of all of India's national symbols? And they are  just not limited to the national emblem, or song, anthem, et al. Scroll down to check your knowledge and it could be a good general knowledge game with your kids as well
india national symbols, mango, india independence day India's national fruit - Mango
ganga, river ganga, india independence day, namami gange project, clean ganga India's national river - Ganga
royal bengal tiger, india's national animal, india's national symbol, india independence day India's national animal - Royal Bengal Tiger
India's national tree, indian banyan, indian national symbols, indian independence day India's national tree - Indian Banyan
india's national aquatic animal, ganges river dolphin, india national symbols, india independence day India's national aquatic animal - Ganges River Dolphin
Indian peacock, indian national bird, indian national symbols, indian independence day Indian national bird - Indian Peacock
India national reptile, king cobra, india national symbols, india independence day India national reptile - King Cobra
Indian elephant, india naitonal heritage animal, india national symbols, india independence day Indian national heritage animal - Indian Elephant
lotus, india national flower, india national symbols, india independence day India national flower - Lotus
hockey, india national sport, indian national symbols, india independence day India national sport - Hockey
Pumpkin, indian national vegetable, indian national symbol, indian indepence day celebrations Indian national vegetable - Pumpkin
Indian national microbe, Lactobacillus Delbrueckii, indian national symbols, indian independence day Indian national microbe - Lactobacillus Delbrueckii
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First Published:  IST
