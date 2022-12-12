From Hanuman Mandir to old CST Road: Avoid these roads as traffic restrictions implemented in Mumbai for G20 Meet

There will traffic restrictions in Mumbai from December 12, a day before the first Development Working Group G20 Meet begins. Fresh traffic guidelines will be in place from December 12-16. Here are details of the roads to avoid on these days.

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Maharashtra's Mumbai from Monday, a day before the first Development Working Group G20 Meet begins. The meeting will take place at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East). Since the area comes under the jurisdiction of the Vakola Traffic Department, they have imposed some restrictions on vehicular traffic.

Fresh traffic guidelines will be in place from December 12-16. However, the G20 summit will take place from December 13-16. Here are the traffic guidelines:

Excluding emergency services vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for any other type of vehicles, coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards the hotel.

Entry of all vehicles except emergency ones, will be barred to the hotel from Patuck College road to Chhattrapati Shivaji Nagar Road.

Vehicular traffic coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road will have to proceed through military junction and will proceed to Hansbugra road or Ambedkar junction.

Vehicles coming from Old CST road will proceed by taking a right turn from Hansbugra junction and proceed to Vakola junction towards Santa Cruz station, Nehru Road or Western Express Highway.

The G20 meeting will be used by India to bring to fore issues that are relevant to developing countries, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The group is part of the G20's Sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years.

Apart from the one in Mumbai, the first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is scheduled to be held during December 13-15 in Bengaluru.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi in September 2023.