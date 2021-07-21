From crypto scam to pornography: The chequered career of Raj Kundra

While his tryst with controversies is not new, the news of businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest over his alleged involvement in a case related to pornographic content has managed to shocked many. Married to actor Shilpa Shetty, Kundra was questioned for hours before he was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19.

The Mumbai Police said they have substantial evidence to prove that Kundra was running operations for a London-based firm that created pornographic films and published them through apps. The firm -- Kenrin Limited -- was floated by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

The police said the porn videos were shot at Kundra's office and transferred to Kenrin via WeTransfer. Thereafter, they were uploaded on an app called Hotshots. Kundra initially earned earn Rs 2-3 lakh daily, which later went up to Rs 6-8 lakh, through this pornographic operation, added the police.

The issue came to the fore after struggling actors, who were asked to do ‘bold’ scenes against their wishes, approached the police. Kundra will remain in police custody till July 23.

Kundra has had a few run-ins with the law earlier as well. His father moved to London as a 45-year-old and worked as a bus conductor. Kundra dropped out of college when he was 18 and started his own business. He would buy pashmina shawls from Nepal and sell them to the big stores in the UK.

Later, he got into diamond trading in Dubai and soon after bought stakes in 10 companies operating in trading, construction, real estate, energy, steel, shares, media, sports and gold trading.

In 2009, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty invested in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals, using an offshore company based in Mauritius. The Government of India had questioned the legality of the investment.

In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from cricket after being accused of betting. However, Kundra filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2018 after the Delhi Police gave him a clean chit.

Two years later, Kundra and Shilpa Shetty came under the lens again after they allegedly collected money in the name of a textile company. The officials of the textile company accused Kundra of cheating them of Rs 24 lakh.

In 2018, Kundra hogged media attention after reports of him being involved in an scam to invest in Bitcoins surfaced.

Kundra also has investments in Super Fight League, Best Deal TV, Viaan Industries, Match Indian Poker League, and JL Stream India, among others.