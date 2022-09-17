From cheetahs to logistics policy, PM Modi’s birthday is packed with events, speeches

By CNBCTV18.com

On September 17, the PM will attend four important events covering diverse sectors such as wildlife and environment, skills and youth development, women empowerment, and next-generation infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on his birthday on September 17 and will attend four important events covering diverse sectors such as wildlife and environment, skills and youth development, women empowerment, and next-generation infrastructure.

First, the Prime Minister will visit Kuno National Park to release cheetahs arriving from Namibia as part of the government’s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat. Cheetahs, which were declared extinct in India in 1952, will be reintroduced into the Indian territory after decades.

The Prime Minister will address a women's self-help groups conference in Sheopur’s Karahal later. More than one lakh women in Karahal are expected to attend the event. The women SHGs are promoted under the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

According to a report by All India Radio, there are over 5,000 self-help groups in the Sheopur district and more than 70,000 women are associated with them. Most of these women are eager to meet the Prime Minister and believe he will give a new identity to their work in India as well as abroad.

On September 11, Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the preparations for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Karahal on September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, which is also celebrated on September 17, PTI reported quoting officials. Around 40 lakh students are expected to be part of this programme.