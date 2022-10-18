    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    From Ayodhya Deepotsav to Diwali with Jawans: PM Modi has a packed Diwali week

    PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with the jawans on October 24.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali in a meaningful way every year. Ever since Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister of India, he makes it a point to either visit the Army jawans or some place of religious significance. This year too, PM Modi has a packed itinerary for Diwali.
    According to a Times Now report, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines on October 21-22. PM is scheduled to visit Kedarnath on October 21. During his visit, PM Modi will review the ongoing development work at Kedarnath. After paying his obeisance at Kedarnath, PM Modi will head to Badrinath on the same day. After an overnight stay, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Badrinath shrine on October 22 and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan.
    Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya
    The report also added that PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on October 23 to attend the grand Deepotsav celebrations. This year around 17 lakh earthen lamps will be illuminated in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of lights. PM Modi will offer puja at Ram Lala and inspect the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, where a magnificent temple is being built.
    PM Modi will also visit Sri Ram Katha Park to watch Ram Leela and interact with the actors. The PM will take part in the Sarayu aarti and attend the Deepotsav at Ram Ki Paudi Ghat. PM Modi will end his day with a majestic show of green and digital fireworks on the banks of the Sarayu river.
    The last stop in PM Modi’s itinerary will be Jammu and Kashmir. As he has been doing for the last eight years, PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with the jawans on October 24.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
