From 5G to PLI scheme to drone policy; here’s what PM Modi and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with President and CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano E Amon, during which they discussed investment opportunities in India's telecommunications and electronics sector.

Government sources said Amon expressed enthusiasm to work with India on digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI and others. He also expressed interest in partnering with the country to work in the field of semiconductors.

He also discussed the new liberalised drone policy with the Prime Minister and said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the emerging market, sources added.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in the US on Wednesday, assured him that India will proactively work on the proposals made by them.

"Talking technology... @cristianoamon and PM @narendramodi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Mr. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other @_DigitalIndia efforts," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that they discussed recent electronics and telecom manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes; and measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem. "Toward making India a global innovation hub! PM @narendramodi in conversation with @cristianoamon, CEO @Qualcomm on investment opportunities in hi-tech sectors in India. Discussed recent electronics & telecom manufacturing PLI schemes; & measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, he tweeted.

After the meeting, Amon told the media, “We spoke on implementing 5G- based tech, semiconductors. We also spoke about creating a mobile phone-based ecosystem. "

"It was an honour meeting with India's Prime Minister @narendramodi today. Great discussion on #5G, #vRAN, digital transformation, and the importance of semiconductors and a reliable geo-diversified supply chain," Amon tweeted after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

India, he said, could be an important destination for the semiconductor industry, subject to the availability of infrastructure. "India is a great place for investors, not only to invest directly, but also to support other companies," Amon added.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

