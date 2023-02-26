Fresh Western Disturbances likely to affect Western Himalayas; No significant change in max temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-37°C over many parts of Telangana, interior Andhra Pradesh and Interior Maharashtra,Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest India and some parts of Central India.

The weather observed during the past 24 hours by the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Maximum temperatures

are in the range of 35-37°C over many parts of Telangana, interior Andhra Pradesh and Interior Maharashtra,

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest India and some parts of Central India.

Light rainfall observed at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya

Weather Forecast and Warning

The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies

Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. It is very likey to cause light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladhak, Gilgit, Baltistan, & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the 26th and 27th of February.

In quick succession a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Wester Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India from 28th February. Under its influence:

Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region during 28th February to 2nd March. Light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab during 28th February to 02nd March and over Haryana & Chandigarh on 01st and 2nd March.

Isolated Heavy falls is also likely over Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on 01st and 02nd March; over Himachal Pradesh on 28th February & 1st March.

Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir on 01 & 02 March; over Himachal Pradesh on 28th February & 01st March; with lightning and hail over Uttarakhand on 01st & 02 March with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) over Punjab on 28th February and 01st March, and over Haryana and Chandigarh on 1st March.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.

Maximum Temperatures Forecast:

No significant change in Maximum temperatures over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during the next 48 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum Temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Maximum temperatures very likely continue to remain above normal by 3-5°C over most parts of the Northwest during the next 2 days.

Impact & Advisory to farmers of higher day temperature on Agriculture over Punjab & Haryana and for next 4-5 days:

Impact: This higher day temperature might lead to an adverse effect on wheat as wheat crop is approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during the flowering and maturing period leads to a loss in yield. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture.

Advisory for farmers: Farmers are advised to check if the crop appears to be under stress, light irrigation can be provided. To reduce the impact of higher temperatures, add mulch material in the space between two rows of vegetable crops for conservation of soil moisture and maintain the soil temperature