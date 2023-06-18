Fresh tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Ladakh

Two mild earthquakes struck Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, with no reported damage. Ladakh also experienced a mild tremor. Multiple tremors have occurred in Doda recently.

Early on Sunday, two mild-intensity earthquakes shook the mountainous Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. A separate mild tremor was also recorded in the Union Territory of Ladakh late on Saturday. There have been no reports of any damage from any of these incidents.

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported that the first earthquake, measuring 4.1 magnitude, occurred at 3.50 am in Doda. It had a depth of 11 km, a latitude of 32.96 degrees north, and a longitude of 75.79 degrees east. The second tremor, with a depth of 10 km, a latitude of 33.01 degrees north, and a longitude of 75.78 degrees east, was felt at 5.22 am. The NCS, the nodal government agency for monitoring earthquake activity, provided this information.