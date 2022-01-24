Fresh snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir; highways closed in many parts

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed moderate snow and rainfall on January 22 and 23, with the weather office predicting more rainfall in the coming days. According to a news report by Hindustan Times, the Indian meteorological department's Srinagar centre recorded 16.2 mm of rainfall in south Kashmir's Qazigund and 21.4 mm in the Jammu division's Banihal regions.

Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination for tourists in north Kashmir, received 12 cm of snow, while Pahalgam, a tourist resort in the south of the region, received 3.5 cm of snow.

The weather office further predicted that a fresh active western disturbance will affect J&K and adjoining areas in the coming days.

A couple of days back, the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of the country was suspended due to landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall.

More than 200 trucks were stranded between Chanderkote and Ramsu, and road clearance authorities worked round the clock to reopen the road. The helicopter service to the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was also stopped owing to the bad weather.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Shabir Ahmad Malik, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut after overnight rainfall led to landslides at several locations in Ramban district, including Mehar, Digdole, Cafeteria Morh, Duggi Pulli and Panthyal, reported Daily Excelsior, a regional daily.

Malik also informed that the Banihal sector witnessed heavy snowfall, making the arterial road slippery. Later, traffic movement was suspended in that area.

In south Kashmir, moderate snowfall is expected over the plains, with heavy snowfall in remote regions located at higher elevations. The traffic is also expected to be temporarily disrupted as a result of the precipitation.