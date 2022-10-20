Fresh ED raids on Kolkata fake gaming app E-nuggets find more Bitcoins, lots else

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The agency said in its latest search operations, it has seized cash amount of Rs 1.65 crore, frozen Bitcoins equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rate and found other incriminating documents under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, October 20, said it has carried out search operations at two premises in Kolkata in an ongoing investigation related to the mobile gaming application, E-nuggets.

The agency said it has seized a cash amount of Rs 1.65 crore, frozen Bitcoins equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rate, and found other incriminating documents under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR dated February 15, 2021, under various sections of IPC, by the Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata.

According to the ED, Aamir Khan launched the mobile gaming application, E-Nuggets, which was designed to defraud the public. Further, after collecting the amount from the public, withdrawals from the said app were suddenly stopped on one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the said app servers. It was revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder the money.

Earlier during a search operation conducted against Khan, an amount of Rs 17.32 crore was found and seized from his residential premises, and 85.91870554 Bitcoins, equivalent to $1674255.7 (Rs 13.56 crore approximately as per market exchange rate) found in the balance in Binance Exchange, was frozen.

Cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a US dollar), which are equivalent to Rs 47.64 lakh, were also frozen in WazirX accounts. An amount of Rs 5.47 crore found in the bank account of Khan and his accomplice has been frozen.

During investigations conducted under PMLA so far, an amount of Rs 51.16 crore has been seized in total in this case and further investigation is under progress.