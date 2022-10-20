    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Fresh ED raids on Kolkata fake gaming app E-nuggets find more Bitcoins, lots else

    Fresh ED raids on Kolkata fake gaming app E-nuggets find more Bitcoins, lots else

    Fresh ED raids on Kolkata fake gaming app E-nuggets find more Bitcoins, lots else
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The agency said in its latest search operations, it has seized cash amount of Rs 1.65 crore, frozen Bitcoins equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rate and found other incriminating documents under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, October 20, said it has carried out search operations at two premises in Kolkata in an ongoing investigation related to the mobile gaming application, E-nuggets.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The agency said it has seized a cash amount of Rs 1.65 crore, frozen Bitcoins equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rate, and found other incriminating documents under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

    The case was registered on the basis of an FIR dated February 15, 2021, under various sections of IPC, by the Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata.

    Also Read: Cult.Fit aims to become fit for IPO in 12-18 months

    According to the ED, Aamir Khan launched the mobile gaming application, E-Nuggets, which was designed to defraud the public. Further, after collecting the amount from the public, withdrawals from the said app were suddenly stopped on one pretext or the other.

    Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the said app servers. It was revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder the money.

    Earlier during a search operation conducted against Khan, an amount of Rs 17.32 crore was found and seized from his residential premises, and 85.91870554 Bitcoins, equivalent to $1674255.7 (Rs 13.56 crore approximately as per market exchange rate) found in the balance in Binance Exchange, was frozen.

    Also Read: Tesla sees 2022 delivery miss, quarterly revenue of $21.45 billion below forecast

    Cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a US dollar), which are equivalent to Rs 47.64 lakh, were also frozen in WazirX accounts. An amount of Rs 5.47 crore found in the bank account of Khan and his accomplice has been frozen.

    During investigations conducted under PMLA so far, an amount of Rs 51.16 crore has been seized in total in this case and further investigation is under progress.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bitcoinEnforcement Directoratefinancial scamsGaming app

    Previous Article

    Sachin Tendulkar invests in cricket NFT platform Rario

    Next Article

    ETH’s Alarm Clock service and DeFi protocol Moola hacked, adding to October’s crypto crime tally

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng