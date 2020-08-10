India Frequent earthquakes prompting people to look for home insurance: Survey Updated : August 10, 2020 11:22 AM IST According to the online survey, five out of ten respondents in Delhi said that earthquakes have made them anxious to think about buying home insurance. The survey was carried out to apprehend the perception and understanding of people towards home insurance and to gauge their understanding of the benefits home insurance. The survey also revealed reasons why people choose to avert home insurance even after it being as important a product as health and life insurance. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply