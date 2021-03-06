Freedom House report 'misleading, incorrect, misplaced': India on 'partly free' status; says country has well established democratic practices Updated : March 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST The MEA also took a dig at the Democracy watchdog, saying India does not need "sermons", especially from those who cannot get their basics right. Published : March 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply