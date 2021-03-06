  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Freedom House report 'misleading, incorrect, misplaced': India on 'partly free' status; says country has well established democratic practices

Updated : March 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST

The MEA also took a dig at the Democracy watchdog, saying India does not need "sermons", especially from those who cannot get their basics right.
Freedom House report 'misleading, incorrect, misplaced': India on 'partly free' status; says country has well established democratic practices
Published : March 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement