    Homeindia Newsfreebies row supreme court cji ramana refers case to three judge bench 14592421.htm

    Freebies row: Supreme Court refers case to a three-judge bench

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Supreme court was hearing a plea filed by Upadhyay which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

    The Supreme Court on Friday referred the case of "irrational freebies" promised by political parties to a three-judge bench. The court also advised constituting an expert body to submit recommendations on the issue.
    A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, "Freebies may create a situation where state may not be able to provide basic amenities due to lack of funds. We have taken a considered view on the issue of freebies. It is necessary to highlight that all welfare schemes cant be equated to freebies. The impact on fiscal discipline must be considered."
    The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ashwini Upadhyay which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.
    The Supreme Court had on August 24 said a three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case on the issue of freebies. The apex court asked why the Centre does not call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
    "Why does not the Government of India form a committee to study this issue? Why does not the Centre call an all-party meeting then to deliberate this?" CJI Ramana had questioned.

