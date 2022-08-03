    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Avail free entry at all ASI-protected monuments on these days

    Avail free entry at all ASI-protected monuments on these days

    By PTI  IST (Published)
    The Union Culture ministry announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

    The Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15. This is being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
    "As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.
