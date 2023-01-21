Foundation Day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya — how they attained statehood

The day is celebrated on January 21. This year marks the 51st foundation year for the three northeastern states, which attained statehood over 24 years after India gained Independence.

The Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura is celebrated on January 21. This year marks the 51st foundation year for the three states which attained statehood under the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act of 1971. While Manipur and Tripura were princely states which were absorbed into India in October 1949, Meghalaya was part of Assam after Independence.

The states came into being in 1972 after the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, of 1971, was enacted. It resulted in a significant change in the boundaries of India's Northeastern region, dividing it into states and Union Territories (UTs) after 24 years of Independence.

Here’s a look at how Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood

At the time of Independence, the Northeast consisted of the plains of the old Assam province, the mountainous regions and the North East Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the Northeast Frontier Province. After independence, the princely states of Manipur and Tripura merged with India in 1949. The states were granted the status of Union territories.

Under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, Meghalaya was made an autonomous state in Assam through the Assam (Meghalaya) Reorganization Act, of 1969.

Finally, in 1972, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur were granted full statehood by the North Eastern Reorganization Act, 1972.

Meghalaya

The first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, evolved a policy to preserve and protect the culture of the tribal people in Meghalaya. The region was given special protection in the Indian Constitution along with other tribal areas, and it had a great deal of autonomy.

In 1960, when Assamese became the state's official language, the agitation for autonomy and self-rule gained momentum. This movement was largely peaceful and constitutional. In 1970, Meghalaya became an autonomous state within Assam and later it achieved full statehood on January 21, 1972.

Manipur

The UT of Manipur became the state of Manipur, comprising territories that before that day belonged to the Union Territory of Manipur as per the 1971 Act.

Tripura

Tripura was an independent administrative unit under the maharajas of the Manikya dynasty even during the British rule in India, as per the website portal of the state.

However, this independence was qualified, subject to recognition by the British, as the supreme power of each successive ruler.

With the persistent efforts and struggle of its people, Tripura gained full statehood on January 21, 1972, under the 1971 Act and its democratic set-up was further extended to the village level in 1978 with local body elections. This eventually culminated in the introduction of the three-tier Panchayati raj system.